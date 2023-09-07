David A. Montague — a beloved husband, father, brother and respected high school teacher — passed away Aug. 14, 2023, in Beaumont, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Born Feb. 20, 1945, David lived a rich and fulfilling life filled with kindness, faith and a love of history.
David is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Rosalinda Montague, his son Christopher Montague and his sister Susan Humble.
He was a beacon of kindness and thoughtfulness.
His faith was unwavering, providing him with strength and comfort throughout his life, insofar as to start a faith-based group for students during his time at Calipatria, Calif.
David dedicated almost four decades of his life to education, starting as just a mere track and field coach at Calipatria; he would eventually begin his career as a high school teacher there soon after.
Fighting for fellow teacher’s pay and benefits, David accomplished much during his tenure there, and would later move on to Banning High School where taught and raised his family until his retirement in 2009.
He was a beloved teacher by his students, known for his patient teaching style, firm temperament, his passion for history and his genuine care for his students.
His contribution to the field of education was immense, and his influence continues to resonate in the lives of the many students he touched.
David was always surprised, but greatly enjoyed running across his former students, and hearing how they’ve grown.
A man of many interests, David was an avid reader and a history enthusiast enjoying both learning and teaching it during his career. He enjoyed sports immensely, always watching the Angels, Lakers, Steelers and UCLA’s Bruins. He also had a great passion for traveling and experiencing the world's diverse history firsthand. Traveling across the United Kingdom and Europe in his younger years, Canada and America on summer road trips with his family, and far across the Pacific Ocean to Hong Kong, and even the Philippines. His love for learning was infectious, and he hoped he inspired many of his students to pursue their passions and interests. David always tried his best for the many students that passed through his classroom and did his best to never give up on them.
David's kindness and thoughtfulness extended beyond his family and his work. He was a man of strong faith, and his belief in the inherent goodness of people was a testament to his character. He was a source of wisdom, support and always ready to lend a listening ear and offer words of encouragement.
In his later years, despite his struggle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer’s diseases, David remained optimistic and hopeful. He faced his challenges with grace and dignity, never losing his sense of self. He fought hard to keep his mind sharp, never forgetting those closest to him. Though Parkinson’s would eventually take away his mobility. David enjoyed small trips out of the house, content to enjoy the scenery riding along to the doctor’s office or seeing homes decorated with lights around Christmas. His resilience in the face of adversity was a testament to his strength of character and his unwavering faith.
David A. Montague's life was one of love, service and faith. He will be greatly missed by his family, his former students and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to have been a part of his life. His memory will be a blessing to all, and his spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. Burial will follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.