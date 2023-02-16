Daryl Jimenez, a resident of Banning for 26 years, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. He was 81.
He was born in Riverside.
He was married to Diane (Dee) Jimenez. They met at work about 45 years ago and they were married for 37 years. He was a loving and devoted husband.
He loved to travel often, with vacations to the mountains, oceans and deserts. He was a devoted Chargers football fan. He also loved the ride of his motorcycle.
He leaves behind a son, daughter, grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Feb. 21 at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, along with the services for his wife, Diane Jimenez, who passed away the day before him.
For further information on the services, contact Weaver Mortuary at (951) 845-1141.
