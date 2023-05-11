OBIT Pupp.tif

Darwin William Pupp, son of the late Annabelle Rose Pupp and Robert George Pupp was born June 2, 1964 in Banning. He passed away April 17, 2023.

His memory and laughter will forever be cherished in the lives of his father Robert; brothers Keith, Kevin and Kendall Pupp; nephews Steven and Daniel Pupp; nieces Shawna Gloudeman and Andrea Mills; and a host of cousins, great-nieces, -nephews and friends.

Funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. Reception to follow.

