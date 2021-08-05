Darlene Mae Kadolph went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2021.
She was born in Mason City, Iowa, Jan. 6, 1932 and was the youngest of six children.
At 16, she married Richard Kadolph and together they raised four children. They left Iowa in 1953 and headed to Oklahoma and then to California.
They lived in Anaheim for 45 years before moving to Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning in 2000.
Darlene enjoyed a full social life in Sun Lakes and made many friends. She especially loved playing the piano and dining out with her friends and family.
She was the cornerstone of the family in her Christian walk. She never lost focus of her love of God and Jesus.
She attended Calvary Chapel of the Pass, then LifePoint Church.
Darlene's parents, siblings, beloved husband and son-in-law were awaiting her in Heaven. She is survived by her sons Stephen Kadolph (Nancy) and Douglas Kadolph; daughters Donna Zavala (Mario) and Diane Banister; five grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.
A celebration of Darlene's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at LifePoint Church in Banning.
Commented