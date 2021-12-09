Obit-Darlene Prather (wiefels).tif

Darlene A. Prather, 80, passed away Dec. 1, 2021 at Redlands Community Hospital.

She was born April 12, 1941 in San Bernardino.

Our beloved wife, mom, and Mammow was dearly loved by all.

Her Christian faith was an inspiration and influence to her family.

Darlene will be missed dearly by her husband of 66 years Jerry Prather of Banning; daughters Sherry (David) Hershey of Inkom, Idaho, Jenny (Bob) Dickey of New Braunfels, Texas and Julie (Travis) Umstead of Cabazon; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and sister Sheila Kohrell.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Leatrice Hudson; brother Billy Hudson; and infant son Jackie Lee Prather.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning.

