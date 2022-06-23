Danny Perez Winters, 50, of Banning passed away peacefully in his home on May 28, 2022. Danny is survived by his daughters Delayna "Danielle” Winters, Kelsie “Suzanne" Felix, Fancee "Rozita" Starr Oldperson; his sons Danny "Christian" Winters, Guil “Louis” Felix II; his sister Lilly "Rosella" Silakhom, his brothers Robert “Wendell" Winters, Roosevelt Winters Jr.; his neices and nephews Vanessa “Lynn” Winters, Kiera “Christine” Silakhom, Joseph “Robert” Winters, Evan “Somlith” Silakhom; his grandchildren Grayson “Oliver” Garcia Winters, Autumn “Lanelle” Felix, Little Guil Felix as well as his extended adopted family and friends.
Danny was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all. Danny loved fishing and worked as a pawnbroker and vintage car enthusiast for 15-plus years in Montana. He enjoyed fishing, restoring vintage vehicles and spending time with his loved ones. Danny was always there for his loved ones including family and friends for anything they needed help with.
Danny was born in San Bernardino at San Bernardino Community Hospital on July 24, 1971, to Roosevelt Winters and Concepcion Perez Winters. Over the years of his life, Danny lived in Cabazon; Los Angeles; Banning; Billings, Mont.; Great Falls, Mont.; and Havre, Mont.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.
Flowers and condolences may be offered at 1234 Palm Ave. Beaumont, CA 92223.
Donations may be offered and made out to Delayna Winters - P.O Box 3226, Beaumont, CA 92223.
