Danna Truex was born Aug. 23, 1948 in Orem, Utah, where she later married her husband Michael.
Danna attended and completed high school and moved on to work as a certified nursing assistant for 25 years, working 10 years in Utah and 15 years in California. She lived in Whittier for five years, Fontana for 25 years, Spanish Fork, Utah for 10 years, and Beaumont for six years.
Danna was Mormon and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Danna passed away Jan. 19, 2021 at the age of 73 in her home in Beaumont.
Danna will be missed by her daughters Michell Costelow of Beaumont and Shauna of Upland; sons Sterling of Spanish Fork and Cary of Menifee; sisters LeDawn Grange of American Fork, Utah and Connie Leftwich of American Fork; as well as her 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She is reunited with her husband Michael of Payson, Utah; parents Daniel Taylor of Payson and Lola Taylor Schaugaard of Pleasant Grove, Utah; and brother Arlee Taylor of Springville, Utah.
