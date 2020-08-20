With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Daniel Martin Teague, 51, on Aug. 15 while in the hospital.
Daniel was a proud tribal member of The Morongo Band of Mission Indians.
He was the cherished son of Alice Mae Dematti (Robin) and George Teague Sr. (Anna); beloved brother of George Teague Jr. (Roxanne), Michael Teague (Rosa), Denise Lopez (Demison), Greg Teague (Andrea) and Ingrid Teague; loving uncle to Angel, Julian, Pamela, Andrea, Jordin, Eddie, Alicesa, Jaeda, Lauren, Leah, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Daniel was predeceased by his nephew Lazarus Trudeau, grandparents Peter Charles Dematti, Mary Magdalene Hyde, and Desmond and Grace Teague.
Danny fought a courageous two-year battle after an accident that left him quadriplegic.
Throughout these past two years Danny remained positive and he often spoke about making every moment count and taking nothing for granted.
Through it all he never lost hope or his great sense of humor.
We’d like to extend a huge thank you for the endless thoughts and prayers sent since the accident from family, friends near and far, acquaintances, and strangers alike.
The outpouring of love and support was greatly appreciated by Danny and his family.
As a young boy growing up in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, Danny loved sports, swimming at the international train bridge and running the streets with his best friends Mark Noganosh, Al and Jay Doxtator, Troy Siena, Mike Kenny and Aaron Jones.
Over the years, from Canada to California, Danny made countless friends who became like family to him and who he cared for deeply.
He will always be remembered for having a huge heart, and everyone who met him loved him.
He had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh so contagious you couldn’t help but be happy around him.
As an adult Danny moved back to California where he enjoyed being an avid golfer.
His happiest times were surrounded by family and friends either on a golf course or at one of his favorite watering holes.
He loved music and going to concerts, he was always ready to have fun, make great memories and bring along as many friends as he could.
Danny was a special man and will forever be missed by all his family, aunts, uncles, cousins and closest friends, especially Mark Noganosh, Darren Moses and Jimmy Lopez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
There was a viewing on Aug. 20 at the Morongo Tribal Hall, a cremation followed.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, also at the Morongo Tribal Hall, at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow.
Arrangements are being made for a celebration of life to take place in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada.
Details and date to be announced.
“Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again...”
