Daniel M. Cassadas passed away Jan. 21, 2023 at age 63.
He was born in Banning to Claudio and Isabel (Martinez) Cassadas, on March 26, 1959.
He remained in the town he grew up in after graduating High School with the Class of 1977.
He loved sports. His teams were the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Dolphins. He loved watching sports and playing sports, but his favorite role was coaching sports.
He loved the opportunity to teach life lessons, build confidence and be a positive adult figure to children who needed it most.
Danny spent 35 years working for a local healthcare facility, where he chose to be more than an employee. He chose to be a companion to those who were lonely and needed help finding hope.
Patients and their families alike found peace and comfort as Danny took every opportunity to pray for and with them.
Danny was also an active member of Thrive Church in Banning for almost 20 years.
Thrive was his church home — a place where members became friends and then those friends became family.
Danny will always be their brother.
Danny was a dedicated father. He raised his children on his own and filled their world with love, faith and dependability. He was their rock. He has always been their strength and their example.
Danny lived by the quotation, “It takes a village to raise a child.” It is what made Banning so special to him — a community that leaned on and lifted each other in times of need. He lived his days fighting to keep that spirit of Banning alive.
Danny’s infectious smile, his approachable demeanor, his sense of humor and his compassion had a special way of bringing community together. He was quick to listen and slow to judge. He knew how to make you feel welcome and valued and that is why he was such an integral part of this community… his village.
Danny was diagnosed in September 2022, with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
He passed peacefully in his own home with his family and friends by his side as the power of their prayers eradicated his pain and the sweetness of their songs carried him home.
Danny’s spirit is carried on by his friend and mother of his children, Toni Cassadas; his children Erica Cassadas, Daniel Cassadas and wife Katherine, Kelsey Cassadas and wife Angelica, and Christopher Cassadas; his grandchildren (the loves of his life), Shey Newton, Charlotte and Ethan Cassadas; siblings Paul Cassadas and wife Heidie, Delores Cassadas, Julia Ramirez and husband Joe, Edward Cassadas; and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.
“Thank you, Danny, for demonstrating that it is not about how long you live, but rather how you live that is important,” his family stated. “Thank you for sharing your love for God with those that cross your path and thank you for sharing your love for people to all that have the pleasure of knowing you. You have showed us the greatest values of life and for that, we are blessed.”
A viewing for Danny is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
He will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at LifePoint Church, 565 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
A burial for Danny will follow at Summit Cemetery, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, and the celebration of life will continue at Hoffer Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room, 1115 E. Hoffer St., Banning.
