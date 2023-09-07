Daniel “Danny” Christian Ward passed away at the age of 27 on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Danny was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. He excelled at everything that he did.
He was an athlete in all sports but baseball and skateboarding were his favorites, and he loved being outdoors and hiking in the mountains and watch the sunset.
He was also a musician who exceled at all genres of music.
Danny was fun, happy, silly, goofy. He had a heart of gold, and he made everyone smile and laugh, even on his worst of days. And although he left this world far too soon, he left it a better place. His infectious smile and the memories we all share of Danny will last us a lifetime.
He is survived by his parents Terry and Denise Ward as well as his sister Marisa Ward, his brother Jason Ward, his grandparents Mary and Houston and Judy and Don, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends who all love him more than words can say.
His dogs, Koda and Hunter, will also miss him and his hugs dearly.
“Danny, we are so proud of you and we love you forever. May you rest in peace until we all meet again in Heaven,” his family stated.
A celebration of life and reception for Daniel will be held Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at Noble Creek Park, Field 6, 390 W. Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont. Following the celebration of life and reception will be a lantern release at 8 p.m. at Noble Creek Park, Beaumont.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Ward family.
