Daniel Charles Muschell, 72, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Daniel is survived by his son Charles Muschell, grandson Jeremy Muschell, brother Jack Muschell and sister Lori Hebenton.
To describe him is unique in itself. He was a special human being. He never met a stranger… He talked to everyone. Chances are if you lived in Beaumont you met him. Or at least he talked to you.
He had incredible pride and love for his family and voiced it often.
Dan was a man filled with facts and opinions. Music and sports were his passion and there was never a more loyal fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Dan was king of the one liner, corny joke and could definitely make you smile.
“We will never forget all the great moments we had with you,” his family stated. “You will be greatly missed. We love you, ‘Dan the Man.’”
