Damien Aaron Castellanos, the beloved infant son of Adrianne Martin and Aaron Castellanos was born and passed away on July 6, 2021, at Rancho Mirage.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his grandparents; Ryan Martin, Louisa Masiel, Marla and Robert Aguilar, and Gilbert and Jenny Castellanos.
Aunts and uncles; Jolene Martin, Malissa Martin, John Martin, Anthony Torres, Matthew Castellanos, Brooke Castellanos, Chloee Aguilar, Augustus Aguilar and Adrian Castellanos.
Great-grandparents Robert and Debra Martin, Mary Masiel, Robert Masiel, Olga Sanchez, and Stan and Lynette Torres, and great-great-grandmothers Barbara Guanche, Josephina Sanchez, and Ruth Masiel.
He leaves behind many relatives from the Morongo Indian Reservation including Torres Martinez and Santa Rosa; and from Soboba and Pechanga Indian reservations.
Damien was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Alfonso and Josephina Castellanos; great-uncle Nicolas Martin; and great-great-grandparents Louis and Lula Martin, Saturnino and Florence Torres, Pedro Sanchez, Kenneth and Wanda Williams, Joseph Guanche, and Jose Masiel.
Graveside services were held on July 17 at the Morongo Moravian Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.
