After fighting his 7-year battle with cancer, Dale Bock passed away peacefully to our Lord, at home with his family at his bedside Oct. 15, 2022.
Dale was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Lisbon, N.D., one of 13 children in a small house filled with loudness, joy and laughter.
As a young boy he helped his family financially by working on his cousin Harold’s farm every summer vacation from school until he was a young man. Harold became his role model, as a second father, he taught Dale that to love God, country and family is the most important part of one’s life. Dale started off on the family farm by feeding the chickens and weeding the family’s vegetable garden. He would laugh as he told stories of the chicken chasing him around the yard. His cousin taught him “farming life” — driving a tractor on the fields, rounding up the cows every evening, milking them, planting and harvesting crops.
Dale enlisted in the Army in 1962 where he received his GED. He served at Fort Lewis, Wash., Germany and Alaska where he learned to snow ski and he found Alaska was too cold to ever want to live there. Dale was honorably discharged in 1965.
After the Army he lived in Fargo, N.D., after working various jobs he took a course in welding and became a welder. Dale moved to Washington in 1971, there, through his friend Ray Michael Elizondo, he met the love of his life, Ray’s sister Flavia in 1972. They married in 1975 in Reno, Nev., the first day of spring and became parents in 1978.
In Longview, Wash., they raised two children and lived there until 2001. He worked 20 years at Longview Fibre as a kiln operator and retired in 2000, he enjoyed playing pool and having a few beers with his working buddy Herb Malone.
Dale was a friendly, kind, humble and quiet man. He loved watching the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners. While living in Washington he would load up his family on the train to Seattle to watch many Mariner’s games.
He enjoyed taking his family to the Oregon Coast, going for walks on the beach, and watching his children play on the sand. Dale enjoyed taking his family to Portland, Ore., sight-seeing and discovering new restaurants. Every summer he would take his family camping in their red van and fish for walleye, which he was never successful.
While setting up his children’s swing set, he saw Mt. Saint Helen’s volcano eruption and marveled at its awesome power.
Dale also liked going to the beach at Taylor Sands in Longview and watching the huge cargo ships that would pass by on the Columbia River. He and his family spent many summer days camping out there, and he would wake up his family to the smell of bacon, eggs and tortillas, as he was always the first one up.
They moved to Banning in 2001, where they enjoyed many extended family birthdays and celebrations. He would have long conversations and beer with his brothers-in-law Ray Michael, Tommy and Mark Heslop.
During the latter part of 2021 he wanted to move to a quieter place, especially for his grandchildren. He adored his two grandchildren, as they would wake him up every morning to show them their school clothes and run to him after school, full of love and joy in their hearts to show them schoolwork. Dale wanted them to grow up in a slow-paced simpler lifestyle.
After moving to Clovis, N.M., he would sit out in the front porch watch them play and jump on the trampoline.
Dale leaves behind his wife of 47 years Flavia; his children Brian Joseph of Portland, Ore., Monica Ortiz of Clovis, N.M.; his grandchildren Palomita Ortiz and Vicelio Ortiz; his sister Jean from Lisbon, N.D.; his brothers Jim of North Carolina and John from Florida, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Geraldine Bock; his sisters Janice, Shirley, Karen, Carol Gail and Avis; his brothers Donald, Lynn and Duane.
A special thank you to PRMC Hospice, especially Teresa, and Jenner and Ronnie from Muffley Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at Lawn Heaven Cemetery, Clovis N.M. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m.
“Gone from our sight, not from our hearts. We will always love and miss you,” his family states.
Arrangements have been entrusted in Muffley Funeral Home, muffleyfuneralhome.com, (575) 762-4435.
