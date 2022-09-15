OBIT Kuran.tif

Cynthia Louise Kuran (Moses) died Aug. 11, 2022. Cyndi was born March 4, 1950, in Massillon, Ohio to George Raymond Moses and Ruth Eleanor Moses (Geis).

Cyndi spent her early childhood in Ohio until the family moved to California in 1958. She was raised in Orange County and graduated from Rancho Alamitos High School in Garden Grove in 1968. She attended California State University of Fullerton, where she met her husband of 50 years, Stan.

She made her career in the financial industry, starting at Crocker Bank in Anaheim, and then landed a job at Aames Home Loan in information technology.

Cyndi’s favorite things were the beach, butterflies and her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Cyndi is survived by her husband Stanley M. Kuran; sister Susan and her husband Rick Kirkhart; niece Kari and her husband Lanny Mann; nephew Matt and his wife Jennifer Kirkhart, and Matt’s children Dylan, Kamryn, Wyatt and Bo.

A cremation has taken place and a memorial service is pending.

