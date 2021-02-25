Cynthia C. Hansen (Boone) a.k.a Cindy, was born in San Bernardino on April 9, 1964 to the proud parents of David Boone and Nedra Boone (Patterson).
Cindy had three siblings: Danny Boone, Sheryl Hysell and Devin Boone.
In 1982 Cindy married her first love Christopher Kelly and had six strong children starting in 1983 with Heather Ruh, who now resides in Newark, Ohio with her husband Charles Ruh and two children; Brandelynn Luedtke of San Francisco and husband Tim Luedtke and their four children; Christopher Kelly of Tacoma, Wash. and wife Roxanne Kelly and three children; Sabrina Latham of Chandler, Ariz. and wife Tylynn Latham and their four children; Belinda Majeski of Puyallup, Wash. and husband Nick Majeski and their four children; and Jessikah Marshall of Puyallup and fiancé William Howell and their four children.
On Jan. 31, 2021 Cindy gained her angel wings and she will be sadly missed by this big family, but she will never be forgotten.
Our stories will not end here to say the least, she will always be in our thoughts.
She wasn’t only our mom, she was also our best friend.
