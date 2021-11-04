Cyndee Linn Stamps passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021, in Palm Springs at the age 54. She has gone to be with her husband Gabriel Romo, father Armond Coyn Stamps, and sister Kayvon McMains.
Born Feb. 14, 1967, Cyndee was the youngest child of parents Donna and A. C. Stamps. She grew up in Banning and spent her adult life in Cathedral City. Cyndee is lovingly remembered by her daughter Nicole Elaine McHugh (Anthony), mother Donna Stamps, brothers Wayne (Vela), Roger (Maxine) and Rex, and grandson Armond McHugh. She is also survived by her nieces, nephew and many other family and friends.
As a young mother, Cyndee proved her heartfelt compassion and strength through the countless acts of love she imparted to her daughter.
She dedicated her life to supporting those she loved in any way possible.
She spent her working life coordinating events and parties at many locations all over the Coachella Valley.
She spent the majority of that time working as the director of events for Mission Hills Country Club, where she met her husband Gabriel.
Cyndee enjoyed cooking, spending time with her dogs, fishing, camping, traveling, and sharing meals with friends and family. She was always up for an adventure and made sure everyone was having the best time.
She will be greatly missed as she passes onto a new adventure, leaving nothing but warmth and love to all those lucky enough to have shared memories with her.
