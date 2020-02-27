Crystal St. Marie

Crystal L. St. Marie, age 42 year, passed away in Fresno on Feb. 12.
She was born in Banning on May 18, 1978.
Crystal had professional degrees in culinary, nail technician and art.
Crystal is survived by her mother and stepfather Ramona and Thomas Conboy of Idaho; brothers Charlie Martinez of Cabazon and Adam Little Bear St. Marie of Banning; sissy Francesca Spirit Feather Conboy of Idaho; grandmother Connie Conde of Cabazon; and nephews and nieces who she really loved.
On her mother’s side, the Conde family includes many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved.
On her father’s side, the St. Marie family also includes many aunts, uncles and cousins she loved very much.
Crystal was preceded in death by her father Rod St. Marie of Morongo Indian Reservation; grandparents Ruth St. Marie of Victorville and Robert St. Marie, Sr. of the Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning; grandfather Richard L. Conde, Sr. of Yuma; and Spirit Star St. Marie of Banning.
There will be a graveside service at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning, on March 10 at 10 a.m.
Commented