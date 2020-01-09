Crystal Renee Geneva (Pimentel) Chagolla, age 32 of Billings, Mont. passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 in Montana. Crystal was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on Dec. 9, 1987 and moved home to the Morongo Indian Reservation where she lived throughout her childhood.
Crystal was a tribal member of the Pala Band of Mission Indians.
She lived most of her life in Banning until recently when she relocated herself and her children to Billings to be close to her sister.
She was a 2006 graduate of Noli Indian School.
She was of Catholic faith and attended St. Mary’s Indian Mission Catholic Church on the Morongo Indian Reservation.
Crystal found out she had breast cancer only last year and she was looking into other treatments that she felt were safer for her.
No one knew the cancer she had would be so aggressive and take her away in such a short time.
Crystal was a beautiful young mother.
She felt her greatest accomplishment was the births of her children Mark Parra, Jedi Figueroa, Annalysa Chagolla and Lilyana Chagolla.
She loved them so much and did everything she could to protect them from growing up too fast and not getting to enjoy their childhood.
Her kids were her life.
Crystal was a beautiful person to all who knew her. She had a smile that would light up a room.
Crystal was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, aunty, cousin and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Crystal is survived by her mother Leanna Miranda of Billings; father Carlos Pimentel of El Paso, Texas; husband James Chagolla of Banning; four children: Mark, Jedi, Annalysa & Lilyana; sister Christina Deharo of Billings; brothers Joshua Pimentel of Burbank, and Joseph Sanchez Lopez of Brooklyn, N.Y.; niece Layla Rayfield of Billings; grandparents Tom and Mary Sanchez of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandfather Carlos Pimentel Sr. of El Paso; uncles Tom Sanchez and Maxwell Sanchez both of Albuquerque; Delano Pimentel and Elijah Pimentel both of Albuquerque; and Sergio Pimentel of Baltimore; aunt & uncle, Elsa and Mike Cain of Baltimore, Md.; aunt Gladys Neda of Brazil; childhood friend, Leonard Linton of Banning.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmothers Christine Waite of Banning and Maria Perez of El Paso; grandmother Inez Waite of Banning; uncle Ernie Waite of Banning; nephew Tamit Mathew Hinojosa of Banning; cousin Mike Cain of Baltimore.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Morongo Reservation in Banning. A burial of urn to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
