Craig S. Vey, born in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 1950, to Fred W. Vey and Helen M. Vey, passed away suddenly Oct. 28, 2022, at his niece’s house. He was 72.
Craig, along with his family, moved to Banning in 1954 where he grew up with his two siblings and attended school.
From his early years he was always building or painting bicycles.
By the time he was a teenager he moved on to cars.
There wasn’t much he didn’t know, and he was always willing to answer questions or help out whenever he could.
Craig was also a wiz when it came to yoyos, which may have come as a surprise.
He spent many years working in wrecking yards, where, at one point, he built cars and drove in demolition derbies in Paso Robles.
Aside from wrecking yards, he had several other jobs working in a glass shop, installing stair lifts until he became disabled in recent years.
It seemed a natural progression for him to start buying and selling Harley-Davidsons. At one point he had five.
His last ride was a week before he passed.
Craig is survived by five children: Stephanie, twins Craig and Renee, Ashley Michelle and Vincent; as well as dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by companion of eight years Cheryl Jernigan; his sister Jeri “Joey” Danilewicz; many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.
His niece Stacey Bergman and Abbie Hembd were caring for him when he passed.
“Craig was loved by everyone and will terribly missed,” his family stated.
Craig was preceded in death by his older brother Barry F. Vey in 1976 and both parents, Fred in 2009 and Helen in 2018.
There will be a memorial at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, at “The Eagles,” 5200 W. Ramsey St., Banning.
