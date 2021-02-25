Craig Carl Burley

Craig passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 16, 2021 at his home in Lakewood, Wash.
He was born in Riverside Aug. 20 1968 to Carl and Phyllis Burley.
He was raised in Beaumont and Cherry Valley.
Until he moved to Washington and found the love of his life Colleen Best.
They had two sons, David and Joshua Burley. He brought his family back to Banning and worked landscaping and cabinet making.
He leaves behind his two sons David and Joshua Burley; sisters Vivian Burley, Linda Landry and Carla Murrey.
He is preceded in death by parents Carl and Phyllis Burley; brother Mark Burley; and sister Kathy Heidrick.
He was loved by many and will truly be missed.
There will be no public services at this time.
