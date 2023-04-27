Cozetta May Rhodes

Cozetta (Cozie) May Rhodes passed away peacefully at her home in Yucaipa, April 20, 2023.
She was born Nov. 1, 1948.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (GG) who had a smile and personality that would light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 35 years, Charles Rhodes.
She is survived by her children Debbie Long, Shelley Rhodes, Pete Rhodes and Jim Rhodes. GG will be especially missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was dedicated to her children and grandchildren.
Her other favorite pastimes were time with longtime girlfriends and a good road trip. She was retired from Fontana Unified School District where she worked as a teacher’s assistant.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
She will be greatly missed and forever loved by everyone who knew her.
