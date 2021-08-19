Corie Araiza passed away peacefully after a long illness on Aug. 4, 2021.
She was born March 15, 1940 in Indio. She resided in Beaumont with her husband Tony Araiza until he passed away in 1993. They were married 36 years and have four children: Anthony Araiza, Kathy Araiza, who precedes Corie in death, Nancy (Jim) DeFalco and Penny Araiza.
Corie had two other children from a previous relationship, Adaline (Jose) Reyna and Betty (Fab) Garcia.
She had 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Corie was a certified machinist and worked for Sorenson Engineering for 30 years.
She taught baton lessons to Beaumont children and had two drill teams, The Royal Ann’s and Youth in Motion that performed in several parades. She loved to go to her cabin in Utah, loved to fish and go to Las Vegas. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
