Cora Castillo Perez, age 67, of Cherry Valley, California passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cora was born June 29, 1955, in Riverside, to Maggie and Joe Castillo, the second of five children.
She is survived by her loving husband Manny, her sons Andrew Montez, Billy and Gilbert.
Cora is lovingly remembered by her brothers Richard Castillo (Tammy), David (Barbara), Joe and Henry; cousins Debbie and Gloria; five grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Adam and Alyssa; niece Maureen, and nephews Richard Jr., Anthony, Joe Jr., Jerry, Jacob and Justin, as well as her best friends Tina and Wynona.
Cora graduated from Beaumont High School in 1973. She then worked at the Banning Shirt Factory and Deutsch Company for many years.
Her work pride was her 15 years of service for Morongo. During her past 13 years she worked at The Elder's Center, faithfully serving the Morongo Elders who had accepted and treated her as one of their own family.
Cora was an incredibly sensitive person and cared for the ones she loved more than anyone could imagine.
Cora enjoyed traveling with her husband Manny. They would enjoy camping, and fishing at the lake and beach sites.
Cora's smile, laughter and friendship will be missed by her family and all who were blessed to have known her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.