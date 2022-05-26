Consuelo M. Mediano, age 92, passed away early in the morning of Monday, May 16, at her home, the house built for her by her husband of 60 years, Adolfo T. Mediano, whom she is now reunited with for eternity.
Her final hours were spent surrounded by all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a few nephews, nieces and close family friends.
A lifelong resident of Banning, Consuelo was born on Sept. 27, 1929, just a few miles from her home to parents Victoria Villalpando and Jose Martinez, joining four older siblings — one sister who passed before she was born, Juanita, brother Victor, two sisters and best friends Frances and Eva.
Consuelo graduated from Palm Springs High School during a stay with her oldest sister Frances who lived there at the time.
Consuelo married her honey Adolfo T. Mediano on May 31, 1953. Their loving union welcomed three sons: Adolfo, Larry, Dennis and a daughter, Cynthia, and a bonus daughter later in life, Gricelda.
In her youth she worked in the almond and apricot orchards of the pass area. While in high school she worked at a fabric store in Palm Springs. She was later employed by JC Penney and Sun-Up Dairy. Although, her main career was with Banning Unified School District. At Banning Unified, she began as a yard duty, quickly moving into a teacher’s aide position and eventually ending her career as a district-wide translator/interpreter in charge of not only language needs but serving as a liaison between the school district for the multi-lingual community at-large. Mrs. Mediano, as she was known by countless youth she came in contact with, was beacon of safety and hope.
Consuelo was involved in several volunteer positions throughout the years. During her son’s youth, she served as a Cub Scout den mother and Little League parent volunteer. She was honored by receiving many awards and recognitions during her time with the Banning school district. Connie was a member of the First Mexican Baptist Church. She also enjoyed running a voting precinct and registrar as a proud registered Democrat. Her patriotism and example of service to the community she loved inspired several members of her family, all of which were proud to continue her legacy of service, as active Banning community members.
When she had free time, Connie loved more than anything spending time with her family and friends. Extended family was just as important to her as her immediate family members and friends were always welcomed. She enjoyed camping and traveling to nearly all 50 states. Summers were spent with her family at various national and state parks. One of her favorite hobbies was welcoming new babies to the family by knitting them their first blanket.
Consuelo is survived by her children Adolfo Jr. and Bonnie Mediano, Larry Sr. and Norma Mediano, Dennis Sr. and Jen Lyn Mediano, Cynthia Flanagan, Gricelda Burkart; her grandchildren Adolfo III and Laura Mediano, Breeanna Mediano, Lolita, Larry Jr., and Levi Mediano, Erika and Enrique Ramirez, Holli and Dennis Mediano Jr., Yvette Flanagan and Cyd Morquecho, Daniel and Jamie Flanagan; step grandchildren Ray, Andrew, Ning and T.C. She was also loved by her great-grandchildren Alani and Ella Orta, Larry Mediano III, Emily Mediano, Alyssa Ramirez, Marli and Maci Garcia, Emanuel Rodriquez, Maximillian, Liam, and Luke Flanagan, and step-great-grandchildren Samuel and Enrique.
Her family thanks William E. Flanagan for the loving support he provided during her final years.
Consuelo was proceeded in death by her father Jose Martinez, mother Victoria Villalpondo, husband Adolfo Mediano Sr., brother Victor Escovedo Sr., sister Frances Amesquita, sister Eva Carrasco, eldest sister Juanita, as well as, many other beloved nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to Calvary Chapel Sweet Hills Church where services were held in Banning on May 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.