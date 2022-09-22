Consuelo “Connie” Marquez Hernandez, 95, of Cherry Valley passed away on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022. She was born Jan. 12, 1927, in Calexico, Calif.
Some of Connie’s hobbies were gardening, road trips, puzzles and board games.
Connie is survived by her daughter Gloria Denison (Larry), her daughter Martha Garcia (Frank), her daughter Becky “Linda” Cabrera (Ramiro), her son Mark Hernandez (Lisa), her daughter Connie Hernandez, her daughter Alice “Licha” Conde (Richard), her daughter Monica Hernandez (Roy), and her daughter Sandra Gaines (Kevin), her sister Esperanza Solorzano (Sonny, deceased) and her sister Alicia Koolhoven (Bill).
Connie was preceded in death by her husband Bernardo "Tio BB" Hernandez, her son Bernardo “Bernie” Hernandez, and her mother Amalia Castro.
She leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Connie will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, with a graveside service immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont, where she will be laid to rest. Reception and celebration of her life to be at the Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Hernandez family.
