Connie Cecile Ring

Connie Cecile Ring, Dec. 13, 1948 - May 23, 2022.

 Courtesy photo

Connie Cecile Ring of Beaumont passed away at her home on May 23, 2022. She was born on Dec. 13, 1948.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin Ring-Howell of Connecticut; her granddaughters, Rhianna and Elysia Ring-Howell of Connecticut; and her sister, Rexanne Ring of Hawaii.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Miriel Ring.

Services will be held Saturday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave., Beaumont.

Tags

More from this section

Connie Cecile Ring

Connie Cecile Ring

Connie Cecile Ring of Beaumont passed away at her home on May 23, 2022. She was born on Dec. 13, 1948.

Betty Sue Howe

Betty Sue Howe

Betty Sue Howe, age 87, passed away on June 2, in her home in Cherry Valley. Her memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Calvary Chapel, 1780 Orchard Heights Ave., Beaumont.

David Arellanes

David Arellanes

David Arellanes, age 57, of Beaumont passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. David was born Feb. 8, 1965, in Riverside.

Brian Anthony Luna

Brian Anthony Luna

It is with a heavy heart and profound grief that the Luna family shares the news that Brian Anthony Luna has passed away.

Velta “Murilene” Wireman

Velta “Murilene” Wireman

Velta “Murilene” Wireman was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Roland, Okla., to Johnny and Fairy Allen. Murilene passed away in Beaumont on June 14, 2022. She was 89 years old. She had many brothers and sisters.