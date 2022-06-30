Connie Cecile Ring of Beaumont passed away at her home on May 23, 2022. She was born on Dec. 13, 1948.
She is survived by her daughter, Erin Ring-Howell of Connecticut; her granddaughters, Rhianna and Elysia Ring-Howell of Connecticut; and her sister, Rexanne Ring of Hawaii.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Miriel Ring.
Services will be held Saturday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave., Beaumont.
