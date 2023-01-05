OBIT Peters.tif

Connie Alice Peters, 64, passed away on Nov. 26 at her home in Cherry Valley. Connie was born on Oct. 8, 1958 in Fullerton to George and Betty Howe. She had an older brother, Michael, and an older sister, Debbie.

When Connie was 14 her family moved to Cherry Valley. She loved riding her horse and loved to visit her cousins, who also lived in Cherry Valley.

A few years after graduating high school, she married Danny Nieman. They had one son, Jeremy, who was her pride and joy.

Connie worked as a caregiver, while raising Jeremy. Then Connie went to nursing school and became a certified nursing assistant, working at Braswell's and then Plymouth Village for many years. She had such a kind and loving heart, and loved taking care of people.

Connie loved spending time with her two best friends, Don and Theresa Dotson. They had been friends for many years.

Finally after 12 years, Connie became a grandmother to Jeremy and Janel' s daughter, Jaycee. She adored Jaycee and spent every moment she could with her. Connie wanted to reconnect with her nieces, Celeste, Valen, Jenna and Leslee. She finally got the chance to. That meant a lot to her.

Connie was the best mom and grandma, her family stated. She will be missed greatly by family and friends.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Calvary Chapel, 1780 Orchard Heights, Beaumont.

