Community mourns bicyclist’s passing

The area bicycling community and Palm Springs Unified School District are mourning the loss of beloved sportsman, educator and family man William Bruce Elliott, 55, of Redlands.
Elliott, popularly known as Bruce, died following a traffic collision in Mentone on Saturday, July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division.
Elliott was the captain of Don’s Bikes Race Team and part of Big Wheel Coaching, a group that mentored area riders.
Officers with the CHP and paramedics responded at 9:35 a.m. to Mill Creek Road and Highway 38 for a reported traffic collision involving bicyclist Elliott and a vehicle. Elliott was located, transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:21 a.m.
“Bruce was an extraordinary guy,” said Scott Welsh, the Redlands Bicycle Classic media director. “He was very positive and energetic and had a good outlook on life. The cycling community can be an interesting cast of characters, but he was a bright, positive light and a natural leader.”
In addition to his love of bicycling, Elliott was a revered physical education teacher at Bella Vista Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs.
“He was never moody or sad,” said Michael Fergon of Palm Springs, who was formerly a music teacher in the classroom next to Elliott’s at Bella Vista. “He was an amazing teacher and he loved bicycling. We would always get to the school at about the same time — him from Redlands and me from Palm Springs — and he would talk about whatever bicycling challenge he had coming up.”
Fergon said he asked all the teachers their favorite songs, and Elliott ‘s was “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. Fergon said every Monday there were funny exchanges when Bella Vista teacher Jasmine Conover brought her class to Fergon’s for music and passed Elliott’s classroom. Elliott was a USC fan while Conover’s students favored Oregon.
“He tried to get my kids to do the USC Trojan sign, which he succeeded with some, while most of them would put up their ‘O’ and yell go Ducks!” Conover said on Facebook.
Added Conover, “To say I’m going to miss this amazing person is an understatement. ‘Sunshine’ made me smile every day. I will miss our banter back and forth. I will miss predicting his lunch of a ham sandwich with no cheese every single day. Rest in peace Sunshine.”
Conover’s comments were among the outpouring of emotion on Facebook.
Said Christine Ann Riley Strickland in reference to Elliott’s family, “Cindy, Wyatt and Ainsley — sending prayers and love to all of you. Bruce was one of the sweetest, kindest and inspirational people. Those who had the privilege to know him were so fortunate.”
Memorial services are at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the University of Redlands Memorial Chapel, 101 Chapel St., Redlands. All family and friends wanting to honor Elliott and support the family are welcome, according to Elliott’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations in Elliott’s honor that will go to two charities, Bikes for Kids and Grand Teton National Park. As of early Wednesday, August 2, $3,300 of a goal of $10,000 had been given. Contributors may use this link: tinyurl.com/4ptznkks.
