Colleen June Gutting, née Ewoldt, was born June 15, 1927 in Hartley, Iowa, to Harold and Ida Ewoldt, and passed away Dec. 7, 2022.
She spent a wonderful childhood in Hartley, surrounded by family and a multitude of cousins.
After World War II broke out, she moved at 15 years-old to Los Angeles with her parents, brother, aunt and uncle and two cousins.
Her parents and uncle went to work in the nearby defense plants.
She contracted polio shortly after moving to California and spent weeks in a hospital in Los Angeles.
After she recovered, she returned to Hartley for a semester of school and then came back to Los Angeles to attend LA High.
She made several lifelong friends during her school years.
After graduating in 1944, she went to work for the government in the rationing department.
She met her husband of 71 years, Jack Gutting, shortly after the war ended and married him Dec. 16, 1947.
They had four children, Pamela Gutting Norton, Michael Gutting, Jack Gutting and Jill Gutting Jackson.
They had eight grandchildren, Steven, Sheri, Jacquelyn, Wendy, Michelle, Raynee, Peter and JT. They also had nine great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She worked for 30 years at Jorgensen Steel.
She loved her job and made many long-time friends there.
After raising the children, Jack and Colleen moved from Long Beach to Bakersfield and then to Sun Lakes in Banning where they moved next door to their daughter Pam. Colleen was visited frequently by her other children and her 29 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She loved golfing, playing bunco, and socializing with her friends.
“She was very much loved by her family and friends and the matriarch of our family will be greatly missed,” her family stated.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Gutting family.
