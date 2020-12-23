Colleen Hanvey passed away Dec. 13 in Yucaipa. She was 95.
Colleen was raised in Omaha, Neb. until she was 18.
She lived in Beaumont for 65 years.
Colleen was a social worker for Riverside County.
Her special achievements are her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, gardening, reading and exploring new things.
She is survived by daughters Cheryl (Tony) Velasquez of Banning and Andrea (Tim) Brundage of Mesa, Ariz.; son Mike Hanvey of Kuna, Idaho; grandchildren Melissa Velasquez of Banning, Lauren (Eric) Ewing of Sandy, Utah, Katie (Brian) Peters of Washington D.C., Nathan Hanvey of Beaumont, Nicholas (Sarah) Hanvey of San Jacinto, Chester (Megan) Hanvey of San Diego, and Lindsey (Brady) Peters of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren Bennett and Grady Ewing of Sandy, Bobby and Adeline Peters on Washington D.C., Reese and Sage Hanvey in San Jacinto and Charlie and Teddy Hanvey of San Diego.
Colleen is preceded in death by sons Doug Hanvey and Rodney Hanvey of Beaumont; and grandsons Rodney Velasquez of Beaumont and Robert Hanvey of Beaumont.
A private burial was held on Dec. 22 at Mountain View Cemetery.
