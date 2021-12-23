Clifton Ray Maple of Banning passed away on Nov. 20, 2021 in San Jacinto.
He was born in Houston on Oct. 22, 1948 to Ollie Maple and Wanda McIvor Maple.
He traveled often and loved the great outdoors.
He loved the Lord and his family and was passionate about helping others.
His greatest talent was custom woodworking, indeed a master carpenter.
He also loved the mountains, cherished his friends he called family, and cared deeply for his longtime canine companion, Ethal, and his horse, April.
Banning was his home for 25 years.
His grandmother Pauline Higgins; mother Wanda McIvor Maple; father Ollie Maple; and brother George Maple, preceded him in death.
His brother Paul McGhee; sisters Francis “Sissy” Nothnagel, Randa Spence, Shirley Cox and Vickie McGhee, and numerous nieces and nephews survive him.
Several lifelong friends in the Pass area will also miss Clifton.
Clifton and Ethal’s spirits have returned to the Lord; the waters of Mother Earth will receive their ashes, and their memories will live on in the lives of those they touched.
