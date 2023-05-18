OBIT Maden.tif

Beloved Claudia Ann Maden was born July 5, 1940, and passed away May 11, 2023.

She was a resident of Beaumont for many years — wonderful person, great friend, animal lover.

She is survived by her two children Anna and John, her sister Carol and her grandchildren Heather and Haley, who will miss her dearly.

She was a member of the Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont, where a memorial service is to be held on May 20 at 11 a.m.

Juan Manuel Delgado passed away April 23, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Mexico City to Juan Delgado and Maria Aurora López.

Darwin William Pupp, son of the late Annabelle Rose Pupp and Robert George Pupp was born June 2, 1964 in Banning. He passed away April 17, 2023.

Thea Marie (Forney) Johnson was born Dec. 13, 1967, in National City, Calif., to Janet L. Hageman (Jackson) and passed on April 21, 2023.

On April 19, 2023, David Crosswhite — husband of Heléne and father of Jennifer, Jeremy and Jason — passed away at the age of 77.

Lawrence Andrew Cox, 91, of Banning, went home to be with the Lord on April 25 after a short illness.