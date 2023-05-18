Beloved Claudia Ann Maden was born July 5, 1940, and passed away May 11, 2023.
She was a resident of Beaumont for many years — wonderful person, great friend, animal lover.
She is survived by her two children Anna and John, her sister Carol and her grandchildren Heather and Haley, who will miss her dearly.
She was a member of the Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont, where a memorial service is to be held on May 20 at 11 a.m.
