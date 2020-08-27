Clarence Marcus, Jr.

Clarence “Bobby” Marcus, Jr. died on Aug. 21 at his home in Banning.
He was 69.
Clarence was born in Banning on Aug. 14, 1951. He went to Banning High School and served in the Army.
He was a member of the American Legion and Eagles; and a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
Clarence loved sports: he was on a semi-professional softball team, participated in high school football, baseball and track. He also liked to play pool, golf and bowl.
While he was not playing he was coaching Banning Pass Little League.
He loved spending time with his grandsons and great-grandkids.
He was one of the originals of the family Renegades. He was the leader of the Tribesman Band, and then later rejoined the Tribesman Revival. He was always smiling and laughing. He had a nickname for everyone.
Clarence will be missed dearly. He is survived by his mother Rosie Marcus of Banning; daughter Marcella Marcus of Banning; brothers John (Teresa Blocker) Marcus of Banning, Andrew (Joy) Marcus of Banning, Kim (Barbara) Marcus of Mountain Center, Garret Marcus of Mountain Center; sisters Erlinda (Ron) Marcus Jones of Banning and Mary (John) Linton of Valley Center; grandchildren Alex and Elias Alcala; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and six godchildren.
Clarence is preceded in death by his father Clarence “Bob” Marcus, Sr. of Banning and brothers Marvin Marcus and Alfred Marcus of Banning.
Visitation and celebration of Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Santa Rosa Indian Reservation in Mountain Center.
