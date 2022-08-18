Clarence G. Buddy passed away on Aug. 6, 2022.
Buddy was born on Maui on March 30, 1933, and then moved to Oahu in December of 1941.
His father worked at Hickam Air Base at that time. His parents were trying to move into a home at Hickam housing, but were turned away because of the attack on Hickam and Pearl Harbor.
They witnessed the planes and the smoke from Hickam and Pearl Harbor during Japan’s attack of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
When World War II ended in 1945, he sold newspapers at the main gate at Pearl Harbor.
He was 12 years old.
Clarence's father was transferred to Norton Air Force Base in 1949, and the family moved to San Bernardino.
He went back to Oahu in 1950 and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951.
He then joined the Coast Guard and spent one year in Long Beach.
He was then transferred to the USCG Academy in New London, Conn., in 1952.
President Harry S Truman visited the Academy in 1953. They helped out by waiting tables.
In 1953 he was assigned to the USCG Eagle and sailed to Europe, including Oslo, Norway, Antwerp, Belgium, Paris, La Coruna, Spain, the Canary Islands, Bermuda, then back to New York.
He was transferred to Ellis Island, N.Y., in December 1954 and discharged from St. George Staten Island in June 1954.
He met his future wife in 1953; she was 16.
Clarence worked in New London in heating and air conditioning and sheet metal.
He married Mary Helen Varella on Jan. 8, 1955. They moved to San Bernardino in 1956.
After 30 years in the trade, he retired in 1986.
He then worked for the San Bernardino City Unified School District for one year and was then hired by the city of San Bernardino as a building inspector for 8.5 years.
He retired in 1994 and then worked for the city of Upland as a contract building inspector for four years. Mary worked for the San Bernardino school district for 14 years.
They both retired in 2000 and moved to Sun Lakes in 2001.
Clarence is survived by his wife Mary, son Richard and granddaughter Karissa.
He is preceded in death by his two daughters, Karen and Sharon.
