Chuck Chanh Vongxay, 75, of Banning passed away on June 3, 2021.
Chuck was born March 5, 1946.
He was retired from industrial manufacturing, where he worked for 17 years.
Chuck enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, poker, spending time with his family and napping. He was also a member of Loa community.
Chuck is survived by his son Soukanh Lo Vongxay and daughters Patty Vongxay, Lisa McDowell, Noi Stewart,
Savanh Barr, and Kay Haag.
A funeral service for Chuck will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Vongxay family.
Commented