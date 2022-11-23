Christopher Todd Coty, 52, of Banning passed away Oct. 26, 2022, due to smoke inhalation resulting from a middle-of-the-night accidental house fire.
He was preceded in death by his father, stepmother, stepbrother and grandparents.
Chris is survived by his mother and stepfather, Loray and Tom Dewett of Banning, his sister, Trinidee Shelton of Prescott, Ariz., daughters Sara Coty of Beaverton, Ore., and Ashley Coty of Los Angeles. Also surviving are three stepsisters and other extended family and loved ones.
“If you have loved ones living in a dwelling without smoke and/or carbon monoxide detectors, please encourage them to obtain both in hopes that what happened to our Chris will not happen to someone you love,” the Coty family stated.
A celebration of life will be held after the new year.
