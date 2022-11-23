OBIT Coty.tif

Christopher Todd Coty, 52, of Banning passed away Oct. 26, 2022, due to smoke inhalation resulting from a middle-of-the-night accidental house fire.

He was preceded in death by his father, stepmother, stepbrother and grandparents.

Chris is survived by his mother and stepfather, Loray and Tom Dewett of Banning, his sister, Trinidee Shelton of Prescott, Ariz., daughters Sara Coty of Beaverton, Ore., and Ashley Coty of Los Angeles. Also surviving are three stepsisters and other extended family and loved ones.

“If you have loved ones living in a dwelling without smoke and/or carbon monoxide detectors, please encourage them to obtain both in hopes that what happened to our Chris will not happen to someone you love,” the Coty family stated.

A celebration of life will be held after the new year.

Tags

More from this section

Thomas E Parr

Thomas E Parr

Thomas E. Parr of Banning passed away suddenly Oct. 16, 2022, at the age of 74.

Christopher Todd Coty

Christopher Todd Coty

Christopher Todd Coty, 52, of Banning passed away Oct. 26, 2022, due to smoke inhalation resulting from a middle-of-the-night accidental house fire.

Sadie Ruth Howard

Sadie Ruth Howard

Sadie Ruth Howard was born on Aug. 12, 1948, to the late Cleveland Newell Sr. and Sadie Carpenter Newell in Hickory, Miss.

Kathryn (Brooks) Witt

Kathryn (Brooks) Witt

Kathryn (Brooks) Witt passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at home with her husband James Witt at her side.

Neil Alwin Nottingham Jr

Neil Alwin Nottingham Jr

Services will be held in Redlands for Neil Alwin Nottingham Jr., a retired firefighter who died Nov. 1, 2022, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 85.

Robert L. Rohrback

Robert L. Rohrback

Robert L. Rohrback of Banning, born March 29, 1934, in Omaha, Neb., passed away Nov. 3, 2022.