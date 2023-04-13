Christine Marcus, born Feb. 22, 1925, passed away April 1, 2023.
Christine was born and raised on the Morongo Indian reservation and graduated from Sherman Institute, Riverside. She loved going to school there and never came home on the holidays or summers.
During the war, she wrote hundreds of letters to soldiers and the president sent her a letter, thanking her for making soldiers happy to receive some information from home. The letter she received from him was left in a time capsule the year she graduated from Sherman Indian school, which she was never able to recover.
She was told that the young men named an island in the Pacific after her. The only island her family could find named Christine was spelled differently, but they say it was for her.
She also helped christen the Pocatello navel ship, the maid of honor in San Francisco.
Sept. 18, 1948, she married her love Frank Lloyd Marcus. He was from Santa Rosa Indian reservation. They had four children, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
She helped organize the Morongo Mothers Club. They had many “dime a dips” to raise money so the Indian kids could have parties on special occasions. She also worked hard with the Morongo ball team attending numerous ball games all over the area and going to Parker, Ariz., was the finale, winning many trophies there.
She was on the Morongo Tribal Council for several years. She worked for many programs to help Indians, including Deutch, Morongo Bingo, Casino Morongo, Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, before retiring.
She was loved and respected by many and will surely be missed.
