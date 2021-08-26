Christine L. (Singleton) Gambrall

Christine “Chris” Louise Gambrall was born March 6, 1954 in Los Angeles to Arthur and Arlene Singleton, and passed away on Aug. 8, 2021 at her home in Dryden, Va.
Chris married Charles H. Gambrall on April 11, 1975 and raised three sons together.
She worked hard as both a waitress and in Foods Services for Beaumont Unified School District until she retired.
Chris loved Elvis, Neil Diamond, reading books and watching baseball — especially the Angels.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband Charlie; parents Arlene and Arthur Singleton; and mother and father-in-law Kate and Jerome Gambrall.
Chris is survived by her son Charles “Chuck” Gambrall and wife Whitney; son Michael “Mike” Gambrall and wife Jeanette; and son David “Dave” Gambrall; grandchildren Aaron, Nick and Holly; and great-grandchild Isaiah.
She is also survived by her sister Colleen Partain and husband Dennis; sister-in-law Mary Gambrall; brother-in-law George Gambrall; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and viewing was held Friday, Aug. 13 at Gilliam Funeral home in Big Stone Gap, Va. Graveside services were held Aug. 14 at the cemetery in Dryden, Va.
