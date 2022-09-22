Christina Watson Smithberg passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brief illness, a day before her 78th birthday. She had been a resident of Sun Lakes Country Club, Banning, since 2014.
Christina was born on Aug. 17, 1944, in Hartford, Conn. to Al and Pricilla Watson. She married John Connelly on Aug. 19, 1967, after graduating from Beaver College the same year. Later, she completed her master’s degree in education from Arcadia University.
Christina was a lifelong teacher with an extensive career as an elementary and secondary teacher. She also served as vice principal of El Roble Middle School in Claremont.
She is survived by her three children, Rachel Mickelson, David and Robert Connelly, and four grandsons: Benjamin and Ryan Mickelson, and Nolan and Oliver Connelly.
Also surviving are her two brothers, Kimball and Alex Watson.
Christina spent her retirement years creating amazing art in many multiple formats that included painting, needlepoint, jewelry making, art quilts, painting fabric, gardening and scrapbooking. Her art quilts have been featured in Art for Heaven’s Sake, Pass Patchers Quilt Club, Diamond Valley Quilt Club and Visions Quilt Museum. She has won numerous awards for her art quilts. Most recently, she was featured in Art Studio Quilting Magazine in 2019 with an award winning original designed rooster made from recycled silk ties. One of her many ways of showing love to her grandchildren was through her art and mostly especially through her quilts. She shared her love of sewing by helping the grandchildren design their own stuffed animals.
In addition to being dedicated to her artwork, she was loved by her family and was always there for birthdays, weddings and graduations.
A memorial service has been planned at Beaumont Presbyterian, 702 Euclid Ave., Beaumont, on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon. The family plans to take her home to Connecticut to be buried near her parents at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield, Conn.
