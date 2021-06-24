Our much-loved sister and aunt, Christina (Tina) Baca, passed away peacefully June 12, 2021 at the age of 99.
She was born in Magdalena, N.M. on Dec. 20, 1921.
She grew up in Magdalena with her three sisters, four brothers, and her parents, Eulalio and Adela.
She graduated from New Mexico State University and taught primary grades in Redding.
She also worked as a secretary in San Francisco and later moved to Banning and taught third and fourth grade at Precious Blood Catholic School.
Tina became a second mom to her nieces and nephews who all have many fond memories of her.
She even took care of great nieces and nephews.
Tina was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, and church.
She had a special devotion to the rosary and would often see it in her hand, on her lap, or next to her in the bed.
Her parents and six of her siblings proceeded her in death and she is survived by her sister, Lucille Kusen (Baca) of Banning and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
Internment will follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
