Christina Josefina Romero (Tina) went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2021.

Tina was born in Brawley on May 2, 1961 and was a resident of Riverside County for 57 years.

Tina attended Banning High School, graduating in 1979. She was a health care worker and primary caretaker of her father for 12 years preceding her death. Tina was a faithful member of her church, Canaan Assembly in Banning, with Pastor Josh DeLaCruz and attended a weekly faith-based book study led by Tina Alonzo.

She is survived by her father Victor D. Romero of Banning; sisters Clara Rodriguez of Colton, Mary Reyes, Patricia Romero, and Alicia Ramirez of Banning; brothers Charles (Marina) Romero of Tacoma, Wash., Charles Lopez of Tehachapi, David Lopez of Colton; and numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother Christina L. Romero in 1992; brothers Victor F. Romero in 1984, Ricardo Romero in 2007, Robert Rodriguez in 2006; and sister, Virginia Milanovich in 2015.

Tina was loved by everyone and will be remembered for her sass and quick wit, always knowing how to make people laugh.

A viewing was held at Canaan Assembly Church May 14, 2021 and a service was held May 15, 2021 at Canaan Church. Pastor Luz Castillo officiated. A burial immediately followed at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.

