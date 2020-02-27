Christina Howland Skok passed away in her home on Feb. 8, at the age of 78.
Christina (known as “Chris”) was born on Nov. 28, 1941 in Bainbridge, N.Y., where she spent her childhood.
Affectionately called “Chrissy” during her time in Bainbridge, she took great joy in being a cheerleader at Bainbridge High School.
Chris had a special love for horses.
During her youth she had two horses named Dixie and Daisy, which she enjoyed riding in equitation competitions.
After high school, Chris completed a two-year program at Alfred State College to be a medical secretary.
She subsequently attended Drake University, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and she graduated with honors as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Chris pursued a master’s degree in social work at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland where she met John Allan Skok.
Chris and John married on Sept. 10, 1966.
Chris postponed completing her graduate studies to start a family.
She and John moved to California with their first child in 1969.
She completed her graduate studies at San Jose State University with a master’s degree in public health in the late 1970s.
Chris felt a deep calling to help others and worked tirelessly for organizations that provided human services to those most in need.
Organizations she worked for during her career included: Choices of Children, Sunnyvale Community Services, The United Way, and Workforce Development Center.
After her retirement her dedication to her human service work continued where making good use of her incredible organizational skills, Chris worked with the American Association of University Women at their Hemet/San Jacinto branch helping middle school girls pursue their interest in science, technology, engineering, and math through the STEM Conference, and also working with the PASS Job Connection based out of Banning.
Several years after the death of her husband John, Chris moved to the mountain town of Prescott, Ariz., where she met her partner for the last 20 years Henry (Hank) Jelinek.
They moved to Banning in 2003 to be closer to their families.
Chris retired in 2013, but remained active volunteering in her community.
At Sun Lakes Country Club where Chris resided until her passing, she enjoyed dancing and having fun with friends and family.
Chris especially loved spending holidays with her family and the pageantry that accompanied the Christmas and Easter seasons.
Chris had a deep faith in God and was always active in her church.
She found great inspiration and joy through Cursillo.
During her decades in California, she was an active member at both St. Thomas Episcopal Church and St. Martin Catholic Church in Sunnyvale, Calif.
During her time in Banning she was a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, as well as being a part of the community at Hank’s parish, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
Of her immediate family, Chris is survived by her daughters Susan Marie Martin, Julie Anne Skok, and Sharon Elaine Skok; her granddaughters Arienne K. Martin and Kalea S. Martin; her brother Anthony Howland; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition, she is also survived by her life and dancing partner Henry Jelinek.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Allan Skok, mother Dorothy Howland, and father Millard Howland.
Services for Chris will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 225 E. Eighth St., Beaumont.
A reception will follow immediately in the parish hall.
During the summer of 2020, Chris’ inurned remains will be taken to rest at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris’ name to American Association of University Women https://www.aauw.org/.
Checks can also be made to Chris’s local AAUW chapter to support programs for middle school girls in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.
Checks can be made out to AAUW STEM and mailed to: AAUW Stem Initiative, P.O. Box 11883 San Bernardino, CA 92423 or to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
