Christian Braun De La Fuente of Beaumont, and most recently Austin, Texas, was born in Indio on Dec. 6, 1993, to his parents Juan and Sonja De La Fuente. He passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.
Christian loved music, movies, video games, going to concerts, and going on trips and adventures with friends and family. He truly just loved having fun! Christian will be remembered for being an amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, godfather and friend.
His smile was the best smile that just made you want to smile, according to his family. His hugs were better than anyone else’s and they made everything better. He had the biggest heart and was intentional with the love he had for his family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure.
Christian is survived by his parents Juan and Sonja De La Fuente; siblings Nicholas ‘Nico’ De La Fuente, Noah De La Fuente, Layla De La Fuente, Camille and Charlie Gagnon; grandparents Susa De La Fuente, Robert and Brenda Braun, and Lynn and Bob Breaux; aunts and uncles Stephanie and Loren Brown, Casper and Suzanne De La Fuente, Flavia and Jorge Diaz, Zach and Ally Guilds, and Alex and Carrie Breaux; cousins Camryn, Sophia, Juan ‘JJ’, Johnny, Gabriela, Paige, Seth, Reina, Maleah, Myah and Mariah; nephews and nieces Eli, Kathryn, Alicia, Silas and Frankie.
Some of those who welcomed him to Heaven include his grandpa Juan ‘Johnny’ De La Fuente, uncle Baldemar ‘Bobby’ De La Fuente, aunt Michelle Breaux, and cousin Maya De La Fuente.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Destiny Church, 80250 California State Route 111, Indio.
