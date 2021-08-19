The World lost a great human being on June 28, 2021.
Cheryl Lee Figueroa enjoyed 71 years being an instrumental part to those who were lucky enough to know what a beautiful soul she truly was and will continue to be remembered as such.
Cheryl was born on June 28, 1950 in Redlands.
She moved to Banning in 1953 with her parents. Her parents were involved with starting the Banning Little League after arriving in Banning. She was the last of three children raised with her two brothers in Banning.
She attended Banning schools throughout her youth, graduating from Banning High School in 1968. There she was active in cheer and student government. She then went onto graduate from San Diego State University in 1973.
The community will best remember her as an educator spending over 30 years with the Banning Unified School District. After graduating from college, she started her teaching career at Grover Cleveland Elementary in San Diego.
Later she moved back to Banning, where she spent the rest of her career mainly teaching at Susan B. Coombs and Nicolet Middle Schools.
She was able to connect with and influence many of her students and peers. She was a big part of student activities.
She ran the ASB, student council, organized dances, donated time to charities, and delivered food to unfortunate families on the holidays —always being there for the kids that might not have the opportunity otherwise to participate in and gain life experiences.
Almost all of her past students have a Mrs. Fig story or memory from their childhood.
Whether you felt good or bad at the time, the lessons she taught you about yourself and the world around you.
Along with learning from the people you interact with.
Those lessons are forever instilled in our lives. The countless life skills that she continued to give and pass along her whole life were a great part of who she was, and why she stayed to pass these lessons on.
Along with being an educator and pillar of the community, she was the best wife and greatest mother.
If she wasn’t working with the school doing a function, she would be spending time with her children’s sports events or taking her family out for culture and learning. She enjoyed going to Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm or to Los Angeles to see her brother and explore the city and going to see the Dodger baseball team or USC football team play.
She was a great team mom, driving a van full of kids back and forth from one game to the next, giving her time to be a part of her kids and the communities lives, always with a smile on her face, and from the bottom of her heart.
Her interests aside from family and work were arts and crafts. She was a very creative and talented person — she loved to work with her hands. She always had something cooking and smelling great in the kitchen.
She loved getting together for the holidays, sharing time and creating memories around family meals, afterward watching USC play, or playing a game of Skip Bo or putting together puzzles. A big part of her life was spent outdoors, since she was a young girl camping with her family at Lake Hemet.
Later taking summer vacations, going up with her family to the same campsite. Continuing the tradition with her grandchildren later on in life. She always had a love for nature and animals, bird watching pointing out Hawks circling the sky.
Most of all she loved spending time with her loved ones no matter the occasion. Her smile and laughter were unforgettable, filling the room with energy and joy.
She is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Marie Thompson of Banning; brothers Phillip Thompson of Banning and Gregory Thompson of Glendale.
She is survived and will be missed by her husband Pedro Figueroa; sons Philip and Stephen Figueroa; daughter-in-law Marissa Partee; grandchildren Jedi, Jordan, and Reyeah Figueroa of Banning; and by her beloved pets Cucuy, Hou’Dini’, and Meow.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Bogart Park in Cherry Valley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family will supply the sandwiches and chips.
The rest will be a potluck. Park admission is $10 per car.
Bring your chairs, drinks, and dress for some warm weather.
Plan to celebrate Cheryl’s life — bring your photos and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite youth program.
Good journey, “The Force Is With You.”
