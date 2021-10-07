Charlesetta Griffin, “Charlye”, entered this earthly life March 6, 1939 in Shelby, Miss. and departed for glory Sept. 14, 2021 in Redlands.
She is predeceased by her parents Henry P. Harmon and Virgie Lowery; and husband William Howard Griffin III.
At an early age she met and married her soulmate Howard in Buffalo, N.Y. They shared more than 50 years together. Their love was like their favorite song “Unforgettable.” Together they raised their three children Temujin, William, and Velda in Chicago. The Chicago winters and health challenges eventually pushed them to southern California where they enjoyed a warmer climate, Howard’s cooking, the beauty of the San Bernardino Mountains, and each other. Although they no longer lived in Chicago, as a family they remained dedicated Chicago sports fans and spent many loud and loving hours coaching from the couch.
Charlye was a role model and inspiration to family and friends. She was educated in the Buffalo public schools. Later in life, she earned her degree in business/accounting from Roosevelt University in Chicago and went to work for Peat, Marwick, & Mitchell, a top accounting firm. Once in California, she worked for 11 years for the County of San Bernardino in the Department of Public Health before retiring.
An avid reader and music lover, she introduced culture and the finer things in life to her children.
She could make her presence known in any situation. Mrs. Griffin was a firm and loving mentor to many, who were all the better for it.
She had a contagious laugh that touched your funny bone and allowed you to see the joy even when there was pain. She was comfortable in every setting, from ballroom dancing to ball games.
She won Arthur Murray’s senior ballroom dance competitions doing the cha-cha and the waltz.
Charlye was anchored in an unwavering faith and worshipped at Church of Christ Apostolic Faith Outreach Ministries.
Her faith allowed her to steer her family through good times and bad.
She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren with whom she shared a special bond.
She was a staple at Griffin Family reunions and traveled to Australia, Europe and throughout North America with family members.
Our loss has been Heaven’s gain as she joins her beloved husband Howard, sister Franchee, and others.
She leaves behind to cherish precious memories, her children Tem Harrier (Linda), William Griffin and Velda Griffin; grandchildren Laura Harrier and William Harrier; brothers Anthony and Henry Harmon; and a host of loving family members and friends.
A divine original, she can never be replaced, but will be dearly remembered for how she has touched our lives.
Home going/memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Church of Christ Apostolic Faith; 1455 North Rialto Ave., Colton, 92324.
Repast will follow at Four Seasons Beaumont; 1518 Four Season Circle, Beaumont, CA 92223 at 3 p.m.
