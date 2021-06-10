Charles Whitney Clarke III, 47, of Beaumont passed away from a motorcycle accident May 24, 2021.
Charles was born Aug. 16, 1973 to Kathleen Clarke and Charles W. Clarke.
He was a resident of Beaumont for 47 years and also lived in Crescent City for two years. Charles worked as a self-employed handyman for 30 years.
He enjoyed dirt bike riding, hunting and fishing.
Charles is survived by daughter Renee Clarke of Banning and Emily Clarke of Cabazon; son Austin Spencer of Cabazon; and parents Kathleen Clarke and Charles W. Clarke of Beaumont.
Charles was preceded in death by grandfather Eugene Clark Nicholls; grandmother Shirley Leone Nicholls; grandfather Charles Whitney Clarke I; and grandmother Esther Marie Clarke.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Clarke family.
Commented