Obit-Charles Clarke III (Weaver).tif

Charles Whitney Clarke III, 47, of Beaumont passed away from a motorcycle accident May 24, 2021.

Charles was born Aug. 16, 1973 to Kathleen Clarke and Charles W. Clarke.

He was a resident of Beaumont for 47 years and also lived in Crescent City for two years. Charles worked as a self-employed handyman for 30 years.

He enjoyed dirt bike riding, hunting and fishing.

Charles is survived by daughter Renee Clarke of Banning and Emily Clarke of Cabazon; son Austin Spencer of Cabazon; and parents Kathleen Clarke and Charles W. Clarke of Beaumont.

Charles was preceded in death by grandfather Eugene Clark Nicholls; grandmother Shirley Leone Nicholls; grandfather Charles Whitney Clarke I; and grandmother Esther Marie Clarke.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Clarke family.

Tags

More from this section

Richard Frank Nevins

Richard Frank Nevins

Richard Frank Nevins, devoted husband of 47 years, age 78 of Banning passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and two sons on Nov. 25, 2020.