Charles Raymond Freeman was born in Kansas City, Kan., April 25, 1939 to his parents, Charles “Ray” Freeman, Sr. and Dora Dell Freeman.
He went to his Heavenly home March 31, 2021 in Sun Lakes in Banning. He is predeceased by his parents; his son Craig Freeman, and his brother Richard Freeman. He is survived by his bride of 62 years Judith Freeman and his sisters Pat Bradley and Janet (Tom) Bradley. He leaves behind his daughter Gail DeForge and son-in-law, Brian; his youngest son Jeffrey Freeman and daughter-in-law Angie from Park City, Kan.; and seven grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as “Bampa”; Kelsey (Steve) Gormley of Yucaipa, Kristin DeForge of Olympia, Wash., Kylie (Julio) Garcia of Yucaipa, Christopher (Chaney) Freeman, Jessica (Christian) Castillo, Justin (Taylor) Freeman, and David Freeman all of Park City. A man blessed beyond measure, his family included six great-grandchildren in Kansas: Bailey and Rylan Freeman, Charles and Charlotte Freeman, Elliana and Santiago Jeffrey Castillo and two great-grandchildren in California, Daniel and Maggie Gail Gormley, who in his last seven years he enjoyed at his daughter’s home in Beaumont for almost daily lunches, hugs and cuddles. He always looked forward to seeing them and did so as often as he could. He had a planned trip to Kansas in April and was looking forward to fishing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Kansas.
He was a youngster in Kansas and Idaho, then moving to Rialto, where he met and married the love of his life Judy. They moved to Banning in 1971 and he was best known locally as the face of the Record Gazette. He retired in 1996 as a co-publisher, in charge of putting out what was once a daily paper.
He was a member and past-president of the Banning Rotary Club for many years and was frequently seen driving the Cherry Festival and Stagecoach Rodeo Queens along the parade route in the back of his black 1964 Mustang convertible. He enjoyed his friends and loved the small-town camaraderie with his pals who referred to themselves as “The Rat Pack.” He very recently had lunch with several of them and enjoyed it immensely.
He enjoyed good food, especially the Mexican food at Casa Trejo in Calimesa. He always had a beautifully kept car or a classic Mustang in his garage, even as a young man in 1957 he had a car that was cool enough to attract the prettiest girl in town. He loved old classic movies and watched so many war movies he could recite the lines in many of them word for word. He liked to watch golf and tennis on TV. He reminisced of how he missed playing golf .
Although he was declining in health, he spent his last Monday on this Earth visiting his daughter Gail and great- grandchildren, to watch them dye Easter eggs. He went home and passed just a day and a half later. He was born at home and died at home.
A backyard tribute for close friends and family will be held at the home of his daughter Gail and son-in-law, Brian in April.
He will be interned at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Beaumont, and a private family graveside service will be held in July.
