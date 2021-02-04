Charles Pritchard

Charles (Chuck) Rudolph Pritchard, 94, of Banning passed away Jan. 5 from complications of COVID-19.
Charles was born Oct. 19, 1926 in Little Rock, Ark. Chuck was a resident of Banning for 26 years and previously lived in Sunnyvale for 30 years.
He worked for GTE Sylvania as a buyer for about 22 years.
Chuck was a member of Beaumont Presbyterian Church, the Sun Lakes Men's Gold Club and the Sun Lakes Chorale.
He enjoyed playing golf and doing crossword puzzles.
Charles is survived by his wife Donna Pritchard of Banning; daughter Pam Ezell of Portland; son Ronald Pritchard of San Jose; and granddaughter Monica Layton.
Charles was preceded in death by sister Irene Thuston and brother Gene Pritchard.
