Charles Joy Naylor went home to be with Jesus on April 1.
Charles was from Cherry Valley, where he lived with his wife for over 43 years.
He was born June 15, 1937 in Ogden, Utah to Joy William and Jane Elizabeth Clarke Naylor. Charles was the third of four siblings.
After spending his childhood and youth in Ogden, Roy, Utah and Boise, Idaho, he attended Brigham Young University. He earned a master’s degree in music composition.
While at BYU, he met Carma Baker, who he married on Aug. 20, 1965.
Nine children were born to Charles and Carma between 1966 and 1981. Charles provided for his family first as a schoolteacher and later as a sales representative for a major pharmaceutical company, where he worked for 33 years until his retirement in 2006.
In 1987, he became born again and found grace by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Charles will be remembered for his fidelity to God, as well as his patience, compassion, understanding, kindness, sense of humor, being full of grace, and being content and uncomplaining during his final illness.
Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years Carma; daughters Nancy Joy (Kurt) Rowley, Linda Jane (Barry) Sparks, and Jill Carma (Peter) Nelson; sons Lance Charles, Scott Charles (Alyssa) Naylor, Mark Charles (Isabel) Naylor, Bryce Charles (Kara) Naylor, and Michael Charles Naylor; 34 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, including one born and presented to him by live video just hours before his passing; sisters Marylin Jane Oakey (LaMon) Neubert and Carolin Joyce (Earle) Larsen; sister-in-law Jan Dunklau Oakey.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; brother Russell William (Jan) Oakey; son Nicholas Charles, who died shortly after birth.
Memorial services will be held at a time and place to be announced after meeting restrictions end.
