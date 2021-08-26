Charles H. Gambrall

Charles “Charlie” Gambrall was born on May 6, 1951 in Banning to Jerome “Shorty” Gambrall and Catherine “Kate” (Stark) Gambrall and passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 at his home in Cherry Valley.
Charlie married Christine “Chris” Singleton on April 11, 1975 and they raised three sons.
He served four years in the Navy and worked hard as both a machinist and a maintenance mechanic until he retired.
Charlie loved fishing, hunting and baseball. He was a lifelong member of the Banning Sportsman’s Club, taught hunter safety for over 30 years and volunteered with Beaumont Little League for more than 10 years.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Kate and Jerome; mother and father-in-law Arlene and Arthur Singleton; sisters Mary Kay Gambrall, Frances Gambrall, Joanne Gambrall and Barbara “Jeanne” (Gambrall) Boger; and brother Jerome “JB/Jerry” Gambrall.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife Chris Gambrall; son Charles “Chuck” Gambrall and wife Whitney; son Michael “Mike” Gambrall and wife Jeanette; and son David “Dave” Gambrall; grandchildren Aaron, Nick and Holly; and great-grandchild Isaiah.
He is also survived by sister Mary M. Gambrall, sister Cecilia Gambrall, twin brother George Gambrall, sister-in-law Colleen Partain and husband Dennis and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Weaver's Mortuary in Beaumont.
